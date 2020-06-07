Janet D. Fessler

On August 5, 1967 Janet “Jan” was united in marriage to Jerry Fessler at Zion Lutheran Church in Northwood. In 1974 Jan and Jerry moved to Thief River Falls, Minnesota where they owned and operated a Pizza Hut franchise while raising their daughter. Jan was a very active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church and an avid volunteer in the community. She loved traveling and spending time in their winter home in Mesa, Arizona. Jan moved to Newburgh to be closer to her family after Jerry's passing and so enjoyed all the time spent with her two granddaughters and all their activities. She was a member of Newburgh United Methodist Church and looked forward to her outings with her friends through the Christian Fellowship Church group. Jan had a very generous heart and never met a stranger. Most of all, Jan was a loving Mom and devoted Grandma.