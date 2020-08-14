Janelle J. Nevermann
(1936-2020)
MASON CITY - Janelle Joan Nevermann, 84, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services will be private. The funeral service will be live streamed at 10:30 A.M. on the Mason City Trinity Luther Church's Facebook and YouTube pages. Visitation will be held from 2-4 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood St.-Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Janelle was born on February 4, 1936 in Clarion, Iowa, the first child of four of Ervin M. and Leonora R. (Olsen) Johnson. She grew up on a farm near Belmond, Iowa and attended a country school through sixth grade. Janelle graduated from Belmond High School in 1954 as the valedictorian of her class.
Janelle matriculated at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa in 1954, where she met her future husband, LeAllen Nevermann. After two years at Luther she taught two years in Dows, Iowa. During those two summers she attended classes at Luther and then became a full time student there again. Janelle graduated from Luther ranking number one scholastically in the 1959 class.
Janelle married LeAllen Nevermann on May 17, 1959. They spent the first year of marriage living in a one room, cold water apartment in Germany while Le was serving in the US Army. During the first five years of their marriage due to Le's military recall they lived in five different locations primarily in Milwaukee, WI, finally settling in Mason City in 1963 where they have lived ever since. They were blessed with two sons, Brian and Stuart.
Janelle was a teacher. As well as teaching in Dows; she taught GED classes for G.Is and at the dependents school in Dolan Barracks, Germany; and in Mason City, English as a second language, alternative school, and many years as a substitute teacher. Janelle was very active in her church, Trinity Lutheran in Mason City. She was a long time Sunday School teacher, a circle member, a God Squad volunteer, a board of education member, and KCMR board member. She was also active with Habitat for Humanity, People's Food Co-Op, and a Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank volunteer.
Organic gardening was a passion of hers. There was always a compost pile; in early spring containers in the house with seeds, seedlings, and little plants for the upcoming season; and in the winter, anticipation for seed catalogs coming in the mail
Travel and sports were also interests of Janelle. She and her family visited all 48 contiguous states and the nations of Colombia, Canada, Mexico, plus many European countries. In 1989, Janelle and Le spent several days in East Germany when it was behind the iron curtain and Berlin Wall.
Sports were another interest, especially baseball and basketball. She and her husband were like fixtures at the Mason City High School Gymnasium and Roosevelt Field when the Mohawks were playing at home.
Janelle is survived by her husband, LeAllen; her son, Brian Nevermann; sister, Ardith Jenison; brothers, Ervin (Liz) Johnson and Gordon (Jeri) Johnson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Janelle was preceded in death by her son, Stuart; parents, Ervin M. and Leonora (Olsen) Johnson; brother-in-law, Marlin P. Jenison; nephew, David P. Jenison; niece, Jolynn (Jenison) Schrage and parents-in-law, Freddie H. and Lorene M. Nevermann.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.