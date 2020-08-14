Janelle J. Nevermann

Janelle married LeAllen Nevermann on May 17, 1959. They spent the first year of marriage living in a one room, cold water apartment in Germany while Le was serving in the US Army. During the first five years of their marriage due to Le's military recall they lived in five different locations primarily in Milwaukee, WI, finally settling in Mason City in 1963 where they have lived ever since. They were blessed with two sons, Brian and Stuart.

Janelle was a teacher. As well as teaching in Dows; she taught GED classes for G.Is and at the dependents school in Dolan Barracks, Germany; and in Mason City, English as a second language, alternative school, and many years as a substitute teacher. Janelle was very active in her church, Trinity Lutheran in Mason City. She was a long time Sunday School teacher, a circle member, a God Squad volunteer, a board of education member, and KCMR board member. She was also active with Habitat for Humanity, People's Food Co-Op, and a Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank volunteer.

Organic gardening was a passion of hers. There was always a compost pile; in early spring containers in the house with seeds, seedlings, and little plants for the upcoming season; and in the winter, anticipation for seed catalogs coming in the mail