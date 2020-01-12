Jane Marie Osborn, 79, died December 15, 2019 in Mt. Angel, Oregon. She was the daughter of Edward Lorenz and Dorothy Katherine Anderson Dennis, growing up on the family farm six miles north of Osage. After graduating from Osage High School, she was married to Merrill (Skip) Kelley in 1958. They lived in San Diego, California. To this union two sons were born, Merrill Franklin Jr. in 1960 and Dennis Edward in 1962. Skip and Jane were later divorced. Jane married Thomas George Osborn and lived in Aurora, Oregon. She worked for many years in consumer finance. Tom and Jane enjoyed horseback riding, going on many trail rides with their horses. Jane had the joy of living near two of her granddaughters and being a close part of their lives. In retirement she enjoyed garage sales and country music.