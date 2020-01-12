Jane Marie Osborn
April 3, 1940-December 15, 2019

Jane Marie Osborn, 79, died December 15, 2019 in Mt. Angel, Oregon. She was the daughter of Edward Lorenz and Dorothy Katherine Anderson Dennis, growing up on the family farm six miles north of Osage. After graduating from Osage High School, she was married to Merrill (Skip) Kelley in 1958. They lived in San Diego, California. To this union two sons were born, Merrill Franklin Jr. in 1960 and Dennis Edward in 1962. Skip and Jane were later divorced. Jane married Thomas George Osborn and lived in Aurora, Oregon. She worked for many years in consumer finance. Tom and Jane enjoyed horseback riding, going on many trail rides with their horses. Jane had the joy of living near two of her granddaughters and being a close part of their lives. In retirement she enjoyed garage sales and country music.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tom.

She is survived by her brother Delmar (Gay) Dennis, Lynchburg, VA; her sons Merrill F. Kelley of San Diego, CA; Dennis E. Kelley of Silverton, OR; grandchildren Marcus Franklin (Andrea) Kelley, San Diego; Melissa Jane Gormsen (Raymond), San Diego; Madison Hart Kelley and Kennedy Ann Kelley, Keizer, OR; and three great grandsons, Carter Franklin Kelley, Kash Franklin Kelley and Warren Kelley Gormsen, San Diego.

