CLARION-Jane M. Loux, 87, of Clarion passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Country Meadows Place in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.