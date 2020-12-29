Jane M. Greiman
January 18, 1951-December 12, 2020
Pahrump, NV-Surrounded by her loving family Jane M. Greiman, 69, entered into rest on December 12, 2020 in Pahrump, NV. She was born in Belmont Iowa on January 18, 1951. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Modderman and Bonnie Modderman Steward, brother Jeff Modderman and her beloved son Joshua Greiman.
Mrs. Greiman is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Patrick Greiman, son Jamie Greiman (Billy Bruce) and Melanie Andreetta who she thought of as her only daughter, two precious granddaughters Kynnady and Tatum and two sisters Pam Van Gerpen and Amy Modderman. In addition, Jane had many extended family members both in California and Iowa who loved her dearly.
Jane grew up in Iowa and was a resident of Manteca for over 40 years. She retired from Granite Construction as a Materials Manager. Jane was the first woman ever hired with the company and was proud to be a devoted employee for over 22 years. Jane and her husband loved traveling in their RV all over the United States visiting family in Iowa and making new relationships along the way. She was a member and past board member of the Blenders RV club and a member of the Red Hatters in Manteca. Jane enjoyed watching Soap Operas, eating her favorite chips and salsa from El Jardin, and socializing with family and friends. Jane will be remembered for her loveable infectious smile, her leadership as a woman and her kindness she portrayed towards others. Jane will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
P.L. Fry & Son is honored to be serving the Greiman family. Due to COVID19 all services are private. She will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park. An online tribute page is available for condolences to the family at www.plfryandson.com
