Jane Kay Pedelty

September 1, 1938-September 29, 2022

Jane Kay Pedelty, age 84 of Bloomington, MN passed away September 29, 2022.

Jane had a passion for music and was a talented organist and accompanist.

Preceded in death by husband, Holmes; brothers, Richard and Arlen Duesenberg.

Survived by children, Lori Pedelty, Kevin (Joan), and Mark (Karen Miksch); 6 grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Eunice Duesenberg.

Family service and interment Elmwood Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

If so desired memorials may be directed to magnumchorum.org/make-a-gift/.

Gill Brothers Funeral Directors 612-861-6088

www.gillbrothers.com

