Jane Kay Pedelty
September 1, 1938-September 29, 2022
Jane Kay Pedelty, age 84 of Bloomington, MN passed away September 29, 2022.
Jane had a passion for music and was a talented organist and accompanist.
Preceded in death by husband, Holmes; brothers, Richard and Arlen Duesenberg.
Survived by children, Lori Pedelty, Kevin (Joan), and Mark (Karen Miksch); 6 grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Eunice Duesenberg.
Family service and interment Elmwood Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
If so desired memorials may be directed to magnumchorum.org/make-a-gift/.
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors 612-861-6088