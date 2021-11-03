Jane Kay Albertson Yandell
June 19, 1938-October 22, 2021
Jane Kay Albertson Yandell of Edmond, Oklahoma passed away October 22, 2021 at the age of 83 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jane was born in Mason City, Iowa to Harold and Edna (Toinbee) Albertson on June 19, 1938 with an identical twin sister, Joan. She attended and graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1956. After graduation she worked at Bell Telephone for a short time then moved to Des Moines Iowa and worked at The Travelers Insurance Company where she met her future husband, Ray and later worked for National Travelers Life Company.
Besides raising her sons, she operated a Bible and Book store in Madil, Oklahoma, and later she worked at Braum's, an Ice Cream and Dairy store in Edmond. Jane will be remembered for her caring nature and kind heart.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Yandell, her sons, Mark (Janet Friedrich) Cowman, of St. Joseph, Missouri, Douglas Yandell, and Scott Yandell of Edmond, her siblings, Dolores Bernemann (Larry) of Mason City, Iowa, Joan Albertson of Johnston, Iowa, and Harold (Marlene) Albertson of Urbandale, Iowa, two grandchildren Sean (Erica) Cowman and Jennifer (Bret) Peery and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 South Broadway Avenue, Moore, Oklahoma from noon to 8:30 pm on Friday, November 5th, 2021. Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.