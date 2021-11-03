Jane Kay Albertson Yandell

June 19, 1938-October 22, 2021

Jane Kay Albertson Yandell of Edmond, Oklahoma passed away October 22, 2021 at the age of 83 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jane was born in Mason City, Iowa to Harold and Edna (Toinbee) Albertson on June 19, 1938 with an identical twin sister, Joan. She attended and graduated from Nora Springs High School in 1956. After graduation she worked at Bell Telephone for a short time then moved to Des Moines Iowa and worked at The Travelers Insurance Company where she met her future husband, Ray and later worked for National Travelers Life Company.

Besides raising her sons, she operated a Bible and Book store in Madil, Oklahoma, and later she worked at Braum's, an Ice Cream and Dairy store in Edmond. Jane will be remembered for her caring nature and kind heart.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Yandell, her sons, Mark (Janet Friedrich) Cowman, of St. Joseph, Missouri, Douglas Yandell, and Scott Yandell of Edmond, her siblings, Dolores Bernemann (Larry) of Mason City, Iowa, Joan Albertson of Johnston, Iowa, and Harold (Marlene) Albertson of Urbandale, Iowa, two grandchildren Sean (Erica) Cowman and Jennifer (Bret) Peery and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 South Broadway Avenue, Moore, Oklahoma from noon to 8:30 pm on Friday, November 5th, 2021. Funeral services will be held at a later date.