July 5, 1938-September 20, 2019
VENTURA --- Jane 'Gran” Coe, 81, of Ventura, peacefully passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at their home, 8 Second Street, Ventura.
The family requests that Iowa Hawkeye apparel be worn or casual attire too.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established later.
Jane was born July 5, 1938 in George, Iowa, daughter of Fred and Grace (Krull) Nagel. She graduated George High School, class of 1956. She furthered her education and attended La James College of Hairstyling. Jane was united in marriage to Larry Coe on September 5, 1958 and to this union three daughters were born.
She worked at the Ritz supper club for 28 years. After retiring, she stayed home to spoil her grandchildren.
Jane was a member of the Methodist church in Ventura.
Jane enjoyed frying fish for boys throughout the years and baking her cookies for the girls at the bank. She loved quilting and watching the Iowa Hawkeye's. Jane and Larry found joy in feeding and watching the birds together. Jane really looked forward to playing 500 with the “gang."
She will be remembered for her chocolate cake at the Ritz and the Duck Shack at Eagle Lake. She also will be remembered as Gran to all that knew her.
Jane is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry Coe of Ventura; three daughters, Mary (Jeff) Schroeder of Ventura, Connie Carter of Ventura and PJ (Mike) Kruger of Clear Lake; 7 grandsons, JD (Jessica) Schroeder, Andy (Danielle) Carter, Craig (Cassandra) Carter, Logan (Chelsea) Smith, Tucker (Shelby) Schroeder; Jessica (Randy) Rasmussen, Zach (Irene) Kruger and Nick (Emma) Kruger; 8 great grandchildren, Cheyanne, Ayden, Clay, Allison, Addison, Anderson (baby Andy), Everleigh, Kaydalyn and number 9 anticipated soon; two sisters, Shirley Wallinga and Marge Stoehr; sister in-law, Donna Nagel and Irene Coe and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Nagel; two sisters, Valoris (Gil) Bathke and Mavis Nagel; two brothers in-law, Arnie Wallinga and Gary Stoehr, four brothers in-law, Kenny Coe, Cecil Coe, Frosty Coe, Ted Coe; five sisters in-law, Cleo Overgaard, Joy Currier, Nan Coe, Ginny Coe, and Evelyna Coe.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193. Colonialchapels.com
