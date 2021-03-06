Jane Francis Lugar

November 22, 1935-March 4, 2021

MASON CITY-Jane Francis Lugar, 85, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice North Iowa, Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation with public viewing will be Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a Rosary Service done by the Catholic Daughters of America will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Jane was born on November 22, 1935, the daughter of Raymond and Julia (Wenthold) Kleve of Calmar, IA. She grew up on a farm with seven siblings. On June 16, 1956, Jane married her soulmate William Lugar who she met in Mason City, IA. From this union six children were born and raised in Mason City, IA. Jane devoted her entire life to her family, always providing for them endlessly. Her time management skills allowed for her to attend all of her children's extracurricular activities.