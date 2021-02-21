Jane E. Imel

Jane Ellen was born in Rollo, Illinois on May 5, 1925 the daughter of William and Mae “King” Wetzel. She graduated with the class of ‘43'. She was united in marriage to Harry Imel on August 13, 1944 in Rollo. To this marriage was born five sons. They lived in Illinois until the early 70's when they moved to rural Marble Rock and about 20 years ago they moved to Rockford. She was known as “Grandma Jane” working in the foster grandparent program in the Rockford Elementary School. She was a fantastic gardener even assisting Miles at his nursery in Nebraska. Both Jane and Harry had a green thumb for vegetables and flowers. She was a hard worker, providing for her family. She always kept busy with quilting and crocheting. At the nursing home she was a mainstay at every activity. She loved the card playing and any other activates but most especially just visiting with everyone.