Jane E. Imel
May 5, 1925 - February 19, 2021
ROCKFORD - Jane E. Imel, 95 of Nora Springs, died Friday, February 19, 2021 At the Nora Springs Care Center.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Scheurer. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Nora Springs Care Center, 907 W Congress St, Nora Springs 50458 for activities.
Jane Ellen was born in Rollo, Illinois on May 5, 1925 the daughter of William and Mae “King” Wetzel. She graduated with the class of ‘43'. She was united in marriage to Harry Imel on August 13, 1944 in Rollo. To this marriage was born five sons. They lived in Illinois until the early 70's when they moved to rural Marble Rock and about 20 years ago they moved to Rockford. She was known as “Grandma Jane” working in the foster grandparent program in the Rockford Elementary School. She was a fantastic gardener even assisting Miles at his nursery in Nebraska. Both Jane and Harry had a green thumb for vegetables and flowers. She was a hard worker, providing for her family. She always kept busy with quilting and crocheting. At the nursing home she was a mainstay at every activity. She loved the card playing and any other activates but most especially just visiting with everyone.
Surviving Jane are her five sons Michael of Bellville, IL; Gary, Earlville, IL; Mark (Laura), Prairie Village, KS; Bruce (Angi), Sandwich, IL, and Miles (Janis) Imel, Mitchell, NE., one sister Norma (Fritz) Nelson, Earlville, IL; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Harry in 1998 and two brothers William Wetzel Jr. and Gerald Wetzel,
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com
