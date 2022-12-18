James Sherwood “Jim” Pitkin

April 25, 1949-December 13, 2022

MASON CITY-James Sherwood “Jim” Pitkin, 73, passed away December 13, 2022 at his home in Mason City.

A Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dennis Ganz officiating. Jim will be buried next to his parents at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to Jim's service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Jim was born on April 25, 1949 in Mason City to Sherwood and Marian (Olson) Pitkin, the youngest of three children. Jim grew up on the family farm north of Clear Lake. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1967, worked at the Clear Lake Bakery, and did building maintenance.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna Ouverson. He is survived by his brother Sherril (Susan) of Corvallis, Oregon, his brother-in-law Jerry Ouverson of Fertile, and his nephews and nieces---Jeff (Dixie) Ouverson, Jon (Lori) Ouverson, Julie Ouverson, Jodie (Ouverson), (Marc) Pick, Jamie Ouverson, Kristine Pitkin and Brian Pitkin. He will be missed by all who knew him.

