James Robert (Jim) Larson

In Clear Lake, Larson, at age 68, began a second career as an artist, creating paintings and drawings, many of the lake area which had become their home. In Clear Lake, Larson was a member and past president of Rotary, a founding director of the Clear Lake and Ventura Area Community Foundation, past Commodore of the Clear Lake Yacht Club, a director of Opportunity Village now Vision One, a director of Clear Lake Arts Council where he was instrumental in establishing a new facility for the arts, the Clear Lake Arts Center, of which he was also a board member for many years and a volunteer instructor. In his later years he reactivated a fifty year absence from participation in instrumental music and began playing in the Clear Lake Municipal Band, Mason City New Horizons Band, NIACC North Iowa Concert Band and then organized and directed a fourteen piece swingazz ensemble, the NONSEMBLE, at Clear Lake Arts Center. He married Glenda Gehrke on August 26, 2015 in Waterloo. He has become a dedicated Christian in the past five years.