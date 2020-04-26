× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 15, 1958-April 17, 2020

James Robert Duponcheele, 62, of Stacyville, Iowa passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.

Jim was born on February 15, 1958 in Osage, IA to Robert and Erma (Duncan) Duponcheele.

Jim liked to go to movies, watch westerns on TV and enjoyed visiting with his friends. He especially loved his mother who he would do anything for. His acreage was his pride and joy.

Jim is survived by his: mother, Erma Duponcheele of Stacyville; sisters, Jean (Charlie) Jones of Austin, MN, Judy (Corky) Krebsbach of Adams, MN, Donna (Neil) Hackbart of Grafton, IA and Mary Rosenberg her special friend Larry Mausehund of St. Ansgar, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his: father, Robert Duponcheele and nephew Ryan Rosenberg.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Duponcheele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.