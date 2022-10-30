James Richard Foth, Sr.

July 19, 1944-October 21, 2022

James Richard Foth, Sr., 78, passed away October 21, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce (Ott) Foth; two sons, James Foth, Jr. and Anthony (Tony) Foth (wife Michelle); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers; and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Service Organizations (USO) in loving memory of Jim.

Full obituary online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com.