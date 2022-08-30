James P. Rasmuson

June 25, 1944-August 18, 2022

BRITT-James P. Rasmuson, 78, of Britt, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

James Paul was born June 25, 1944, to William and Carol (Cosgriff) Rasmuson. Jim graduated from Britt High School in 1962.

Jim served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970, that included serving time in Vietnam. After returning to Iowa, Jim worked in the food industry and was a well-respected butcher, serving several communities during the course of his career.

He is survived by daughters Ramona Rodriquez and Jessica Shields, his sister Marjorie Schrader, brother-in-law Raymond Bruns, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Thomas Rasmuson, sister Marilyn Bruns, brothers Bob Rasmuson and William Rasmuson.

