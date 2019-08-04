James N. Jensen

May 1, 1932 - August 1, 2019
James Jensen, age 87, died August 1, 2019. He was born May 1, 1932 to Irving and Norma (Bryant) Jensen in Mason City, IA.
Jim served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 and returned home to Iowa Falls, IA to manage the Metropolitan Theater. He married Charlene Whitman on April 20, 1958 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He was employed by the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad for over 35 years until retiring in 1992.
Jim and Charlene were loving and devoted parents and grandparents and loved to spend winter months on South Padre Island, TX for several years until Charlene's death.
James is survived by sister Mary Louise Rissler of Goodyear, AZ; daughter Pamela Rohrbacher (Kevin Briggs) of Burnsville, MN; son David (Kathryn) Jensen of Blaine, MN; grandchildren Adam Rohrbacher (Alyssa Miskowic), Pearl and Neal Jensen, great-grandson Hunter Rohrbacher, and nephew Brad Rissler. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlene, brother Bryant Jensen, twin grandsons Benjamin and Mathew Jensen, and nephew Mark Rissler.
James will be cremated with a private interment at Clear Lake.
