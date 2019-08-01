{{featured_button_text}}
James Mallo

James Mallo

October 26, 1951 - July 28, 2019

James Mallo, 67, passed away July 28, 2019, at Hospice of North Iowa.

He was born October 26, 1951, in Mason City, Iowa to Cecil and Billie (Dougall) Mallo.

Jim graduated from Mason City High School in 1970. After his high school graduation, he attended NIACC and graduated with a degree from the H-VAC Program in 1973. He worked at White Farm Equipment in Charles City until the plant closed. He most recently worked at Midland Concrete until he retired.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockford.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jim married Deanna Drury on June 30, 1973, and the couple have two children, Jaimie (Jon) Groven and Jake (Darci) Mallo.

Jim loved the Green Bay Packers, old Westerns, pheasant hunting, attending his grandchildren's activities and big family gatherings.

Jim is survived by his wife, Deanna; his daughter, Jaimie (Jon) Groven; and son, Jake (Darci) Mallo; grandchildren, Avery, Nicholas and Cameron Groven and Lincoln and Maddux Mallo; sisters, Pam (Greg) Gergen and Sue Smith; in-laws, Marilyn (Chuck) Johnson, Tom Carlson, Bruce (Terry) Carlson and Russell Kornegor; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Billie Mallo; in-laws, Harold and Marcella Carlson; sister, Ann Marie; and sister-in-law, Janice Kornegor.

Per Jim's wishes, there will be an informal celebration of life on Sunday August 4 from 2 to 5 pm, serving a light meal, with service following at 5 pm at his home at 24220 190th St, Rockford.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: James Mallo
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments