James Mallo
October 26, 1951 - July 28, 2019
James Mallo, 67, passed away July 28, 2019, at Hospice of North Iowa.
He was born October 26, 1951, in Mason City, Iowa to Cecil and Billie (Dougall) Mallo.
Jim graduated from Mason City High School in 1970. After his high school graduation, he attended NIACC and graduated with a degree from the H-VAC Program in 1973. He worked at White Farm Equipment in Charles City until the plant closed. He most recently worked at Midland Concrete until he retired.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockford.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim married Deanna Drury on June 30, 1973, and the couple have two children, Jaimie (Jon) Groven and Jake (Darci) Mallo.
Jim loved the Green Bay Packers, old Westerns, pheasant hunting, attending his grandchildren's activities and big family gatherings.
Jim is survived by his wife, Deanna; his daughter, Jaimie (Jon) Groven; and son, Jake (Darci) Mallo; grandchildren, Avery, Nicholas and Cameron Groven and Lincoln and Maddux Mallo; sisters, Pam (Greg) Gergen and Sue Smith; in-laws, Marilyn (Chuck) Johnson, Tom Carlson, Bruce (Terry) Carlson and Russell Kornegor; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Billie Mallo; in-laws, Harold and Marcella Carlson; sister, Ann Marie; and sister-in-law, Janice Kornegor.
Per Jim's wishes, there will be an informal celebration of life on Sunday August 4 from 2 to 5 pm, serving a light meal, with service following at 5 pm at his home at 24220 190th St, Rockford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.