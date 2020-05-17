James M. Blanchard

On March 22,1975 he married Kathy Henriksen at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Winnebago, MN. They honeymooned in Rockport, TX. And Hawaii.

The next seven years Jim & Kathy traveled in their fifth wheel from job site to job site. In the winters they would head back to Rockport, Tx. fishing.

Jim continued to work for Industrial Services until 1976. It was then he went to work solely for The Ken Bratney Company in Des Moines, Ia. for the next 30 years. Having a total of 40 years with "the greatest boss" Ken Bratney. He traveled the U.S. and the world supervising the construction of seed processing plants and making many more lifelong friends along the way. Jim retired in 2010 and he and Kathy moved to their home in Rockport.

Jim's greatest love was his family. There was nothing he would not do for them. He treasured the times spent hunting and fishing with his sons. Family reunions, cooking ribs or shrimp, baking cookies to share, golf & cribbage all brought him joy. His greatest joy though were his grandchildren, Chadd & Nickolle, he was so proud of each of them and loved them with all his heart.