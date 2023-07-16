James Lynn “Jim” Dusold

September 23, 1945-July 14, 2023

James Lynn “Jim” Dusold, 77, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Sheffield Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA, with Celebrant Reverend Ben Valentine.

Visitation will be held Monday July 17, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 6:00 pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, Iowa.

Jim was born on September 23, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington, the son of Edward and Hedwig (Richter) Dusold. He was a graduate of Newman High School's Class of 1964. Jim worked for various automotive dealerships before his longtime career with Federal Express. In the early eighties Jim was proud to be the first employee Federal Express hired in Mason City. He later transferred to the Waterloo office until his retirement in 2005.

He and his family felt that being a father and grandfather was his greatest accomplishment. Jim was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus, in which he was committed to the annual tootsie roll drive that supported those with disabilities. He always had them with him and would pass them out to whomever he met. His great sense of humor and gentle presence will be missed by many.

Jim was able to make friends wherever he was. He often made conversation about his favorite things, especially the Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Vikings, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He participated in golf, bowling, fishing, and pheasant hunting. In later years he enjoyed playing cards, making trips to the Casinos, and attending various sporting events with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid supporter and attendee of the Iowa Special Olympics Competitions.

Those left to cherish memories of Jim are his children, Kevin (Rachel) Dusold, Laura (Nick Smith) Dusold, Korin Dusold and Terra Dusold; grandchildren, Sarah and Kyle Dusold, and Jackson Johanns; sisters, Judy (Michael) Lickteig, and Patti (Brad) Peterson; special cousin, Barbara Nixt; nieces and nephews, Caroline (Carlyle) Engel, John (Kayla) Lickteig, Matthew (Jacklyn) Peterson, Abbey (Russ) Linville, and Whitney Kading; as well as numerous great-nieces and -nephews; and longtime friend, Jack Lang.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Heddie Dusold; as well as a great-niece, Amandalena Lickteig.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Deerfield Place Assisted Living and Sheffield Care Center for their great care and love they showed Jim during a difficult time.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 Colonial Chapels.com