James Lee Choate

August 31, 1975-July 23, 2021

MANLY-James Lee Choate, 45, died Saturday, July 23, 2021 in Ames, Iowa, after a lifelong battle with mental illness and drug abuse.

Family will be having a Private Memorial Service at Bride Colonial Chapel.

The Public is invited to attend the Celebration of James' Life from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Edward Tosel American Legion, 110 E. Elmore, Manly, IA.

Family suggests that memorials may be mailed to the address of 1898 380th St Manly, IA, 50456.

James was born August 31, 1975 in Ames, Iowa, the son of Randy and Sandie (Shetton) Choate, the brother to Connie, Bobbie Jo, Jason, John, and Craig, the father of Micheala, and Randy, the uncle to several, and a friend to many.

James attended Eldora New Providence Schools where his mental illness began to come to light during his early elementary years. James struggled greatly during his life with mental illness.The system had failed him and he turned to drugs to self medicate, enhancing his mental illness, which became a vicious cycle that he fought until the end