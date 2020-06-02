James L. Schriever
August 1, 1950 - May 28, 2020
James “Jim” Leon Schriever was born in Charles City, Iowa to Benjamin and Genevieve (Kornegor) Schriever on August 1, 1950. He passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.
According to his wishes, no services will be held. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Jim grew up in the Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock school district where he graduated. After graduation, he worked various factory jobs while farming full-time until his retirement.
Jim was married to Patricia Christensen and during this union they had two daughters: Jami and Tami. They later divorced. Later in life he had a daughter, Hannah, with Patty Hjelle.
Throughout his lifetime Jim loved racing, farming and spending time with family (especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of his life). He enjoyed his daily drives around town and countryside with his dog Buddy. Jim was a caring and loving man who spent most of his life helping others.
Those left to cherish his memory include his dog, Buddy; three daughters: Jami (Ron) Weiner, Tami (Jeff) Johnson and Hannah (Tony) Schriever; sister, Marjorie Swedberg; brothers: Gary, Larry, Ronnie, Danny and their spouses; nephews; nieces; grandchildren: Jesse, Cody and Joshua Weiner, Jamison, Dakota Martin and spouses; great-grandchildren: Carter, Tristan and MacKenzie Weiner; Sawyer and Axton Martin.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Denny.
Jim will be greatly missed by his dog, Buddy, his daughters, the rest of his family and many friends.
Condolences may be sent to 1998 Eclipse Avenue, Rockford, Iowa 50468.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
