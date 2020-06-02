× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James L. Schriever

August 1, 1950 - May 28, 2020

James “Jim” Leon Schriever was born in Charles City, Iowa to Benjamin and Genevieve (Kornegor) Schriever on August 1, 1950. He passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Jim grew up in the Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock school district where he graduated. After graduation, he worked various factory jobs while farming full-time until his retirement.

Jim was married to Patricia Christensen and during this union they had two daughters: Jami and Tami. They later divorced. Later in life he had a daughter, Hannah, with Patty Hjelle.

Throughout his lifetime Jim loved racing, farming and spending time with family (especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of his life). He enjoyed his daily drives around town and countryside with his dog Buddy. Jim was a caring and loving man who spent most of his life helping others.