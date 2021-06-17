James “Jimmy” Alton Powell

August 29, 1958-June 11, 2021

MASON CITY-James “Jimmy” Alton Powell, 62, of Mason City, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment for Jimmy and Debra will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home in Mason City.

Jimmy was born August 29, 1958, the son of Roger and Margaret (Fike) Powell in Mason City. He married Debra McElroy on October 14, 1978, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death on November 1, 2020.

Jimmy grew up and attended school in Mason City. He began his career roofing and later would work at Lehigh Cement Company, IMI Cornelius, various construction roles and most recently at Plumb Supply, all in Mason City.