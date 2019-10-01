James "Jim" William Campbell
January 27, 1932 - Sept 13, 2019
James "Jim" William Campbell, 87, of Fremont, CA passed away on Sept 13, 2019.
A funeral mass will be 10:30 am Saturday October 5th, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 E Elm St, Rockwell, IA.
Visitation is one hour prior to the mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Dougherty, IA.
Jim was born on January 27th, 1932 in Dougherty, Iowa to Lester and Gladys Campbell.
Jim served in the Air Force and while stationed in England he met and married Nikki, the love of his life.
After his honorable discharge he returned to Dougherty, IA to start his family.
A few years later he moved to Denver, CO where they lived for the next two decades. During this time, he started his career with the United States Office of Personnel Management. He was eventually transferred to California where he spent the latter years of his 30-year career and entered retirement. He has called Fremont, CA his home for 35 years.
Jim had many joys in life which included walking around the community and conversing with his fellow neighbors. He also had a soft spot for animals and was a continuous supporter of various organizations.
He will be missed and loved.
Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years Nikki Campbell, his three children Beth, Mark and Zoe, his sister Barbara and brother Bernard (Butch). He was predeceased by his sister Mary. He is also survived by three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
