CHARLES CITY-James “Jim” Weber, 74, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

James “Jim” Edward Weber, the son of LaVerne and Ruby (Fleenor) Weber, was born July 18, 1947 in Charles City, Iowa. He received his education in Osage and graduated from Osage High School. After high school, Jim attended Business School in Mason City for a brief time before working various jobs in the area. He worked as a traveling salesman, in construction and at Cooper Tire in Osage just to name a few.

Jim was united in marriage to Karen Buss on August 16, 1969 in Parkersburg, Iowa and this union was blessed with three children. He started his career in water conditioning which ultimately led to purchasing B&J Water Conditioning, Inc. in 1977 with his business partner Bill Ward. He had a passion and love for people and this career allowed him to live that every day. Jim worked until he retired in 2009 when his son Quinn took over the business.

Jim was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City where he was very active on numerous committees, served as Treasurer of the church and President of the church council. He was also active with the Iowa Kinetico Dealership Association and the Iowa Water Quality Association (serving as President).

Jim enjoyed fishing, junk hunting, traveling, golfing, bowling (he and Karen were on a league for several years), watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, going to casinos and playing poker once a month for over 30 years with his group of friends. He loved spending time with his family and they have grown to treasure the many videotapes Jim made over the years with his video camera.

Living family members include his wife of 52 years, Karen; children: Quinn (Leah) Weber of Charles City, Amy Weber (John Ott) of Charles City and Josh Weber (Saffron Henke) of Iowa City; seven grandchildren: C.J. Weber (fiancée Cassidy Ogden), Jared Weber (Sonja Gilbertson), Gabby (Scott) Evans, Asjah Weber, Zea Weber, Nyah Weber and Elijah Weber; one great-grandson, Asher Evans; two sisters: Morgan Willow (Blake Lynden) and Sharon “Share” (John) Brandt; five brothers: Bob (Marlene) Weber, Dick (Carole) Weber, John (Dorothy) Weber, Bill (Aså) Weber) and Randy (Teresa) Weber; sister-in-law, Maggie Weber; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Weber.

