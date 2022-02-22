James “Jim” Stover, age 81 of Nappanee, IN, died at 8:20 am on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Stover was born on February 27, 1940 to Walter and Delana (Davis) Stover in Leon, IA. He was a 1958 graduate of Leon High School and received his BA from the University of Northern Iowa in 1965. Jim married Nancy K. Warren on March 18, 1961 at the Sutherland, Iowa United Methodist Church. Jim and Nancy lived for many years in Garner, IA; they moved to the Nappanee area in the fall of 1989. Jim worked in many managerial positions within the RV industry; he worked for many years at the Winnebago Plant in Forest City, IA before moving to Indiana and retiring from Jayco, Inc. in Middlebury, IN. After retirement Jim fulfilled his lifetime ambition of becoming a full-time farmer. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed and collected antique tractors and was a proud member of the John Deere 2 Cylinder Club. James was involved various church and community organizations in both Iowa and Indiana. Locally he had volunteered at Open Door in Nappanee and served on the Nappanee Planning Committee and Zoning Board. Jim was also a member of the Nappanee United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 + years, Nancy Stover of Nappanee; 4 daughters: Linda (Randy) Reese of Mitchellville, IA, Lori (Steve) Rollefson of Forest City, IA, Lisa (Charlie) Brown of New Providence, IA, and Lani (Matt) Iemma of Elkhart, IN; 11 grandchildren: Jacob (Shana) Baker, Michelle (Jay) Provenzano, Brinna Rollefson, Tristan Rollefson, Braiden Rollefson, Beth (Ethan) Lahn, Ryan Nelson, Hope Nelson, Camden Johnson, Sam Iemma, and Lily Iemma; 5 great grandchildren: James Baker, Maelee Baker, and Kaylynn Brown, Owen Provenzano, and Millie Lahn; and 2 sisters: Gay Coombs of Council Bluffs, IA and Eloise Cox of Leon, IA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and a grandson, Drake Rollefson. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Peterson, IA. Memorial contributions in Jim's name can be given to Nappanee Open Door, CAPS, or the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, IN.