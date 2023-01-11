James “Jim” Lyle Medlin

October 2, 1943-January 9, 2023

MASON CITY-James “Jim” Lyle Medlin, 79, of Mason City, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday January 9, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Friday January 13, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Graveside Service that will begin at 10:00am on Saturday January 14, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel then a procession will take place to Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. A gathering following the service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church,1148 4th St SE, Mason City, IA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the All Vets Center, St. James Lutheran Church, or the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Jim was born on October 2, 1943, the son of George “Lyle” and Della (Nowlan) Medlin. He grew up in the North Iowa area and was a graduate of Carpenter High School. On October 16, 1964 he married Barbara Hollatz in St. Ansgar, IA. The couple began their life in Mason City, raising three children.

In June of 1964 Jim began working for Decker Meat Packing Plant which later became Armour-Eckrich. Throughout his entire life he had a hard work ethic, spending 44 years with the same company. He ended his career as a mechanic and retired on April 1, 2008.

After retirement, Jim often participated in Military Honor Guard ceremonies. Jim enjoyed his spring and fall fishing trips with his buddies and family. He liked playing cribbage, poker, listening to classical country music and watching Westerns.

Those left to cherish memories of Jim are his children, Mary Witte, Connie (Mike) Cervantes, and Jamey Medlin all of Mason City; grandchildren, Jenna, Haley, Rachel (Johan Oosthuizen), Marcos, Amber and Thomas; brother, Ed Allen; Barbara's sisters, Beverly (Jerry) Beaver, and Jane Dalluge; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; his parents; siblings, Jerry Allen, Robert Medlin, Donna Wentworth, George Medlin, as well as many beloved family members.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Jim, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Dr. Brett Mulkey of Forest Park Clinic, staff of Mercy Heart and Vascular Institute, Jennifer McCambridge PA, Lori Potter RN, Dr. Martin, and Dr. Schutlz, with the Heart Failure Clinic out of University of Minnesota, as well as staff at Good Shepherd.

