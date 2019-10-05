James "Jim" Loy Pike
July 29, 1955 - October 1, 2019
MASON CITY: James "Jim" Loy Pike, age 64, of Mason City, went to heaven on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa, surrounded by family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 4 until 6 PM at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Joshua (Karon) and Gabe (Amy); Josh's sons, Orion and Westley; sisters, Lois Awe (Allen), Deb Pike Walkner, and Diana Padilla (Guero); brothers-in-law, Mike Hjelle (Jackie) and Peter Hjelle (RaNae); a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and a great great niece and a great great nephew.
Jim was greeted in heaven by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar and Joanne Hjelle; niece, Darcie Nettifee Vasquez; maternal and paternal grandparents, and many uncles and aunts.
Arrangements: Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
