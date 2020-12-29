James “Jim” L. Coe

James Lyle was born on March 23, 1926, to Wayne and Ruth (Wharam) Coe in Mason City, Iowa. He grew up in Mason City where he attended public school. Following his education, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1945-1947. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa where he farmed in Cero Gordo County, near Mason City for approximately ten years. In the late 1950's, Jim moved to Minneapolis and worked for Hennepin County as a maintenance supervisor. He mainly worked for the county home school located in the Minnetonka area until his retirement in 1987. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Caspers on May 31, 1964, in Albert Lea. To this union, they each brought children and tied their family together. As an adult, Jim was baptized and confirmed at House of Hope Lutheran Church in Crystal. Following retirement, Jim and Dorothy wintered in Alamo, Texas for many years and in 1990, moved to Parkers Prairie. He worked for the city of Parkers Prairie mowing lawns and helped on his daughter's family farm. His wife, Dorothy died in 1999. In 2000, Jim became engaged to Justine Tuel which lasted until her death in 2005. Jim's last trip to his Texas home was for his 90th birthday and on his return home, he spent his final four years living at his daughter, Cheri's home. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, dancing, riding horses and playing cards. He was an avid cribbage player, playing three games nightly. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota