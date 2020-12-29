James “Jim” L. Coe
March 23, 1926-December 23, 2020
James “Jim” L. Coe, age 94, of Parkers Prairie, died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Williams Living Center.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Rev. Kirk Lee officiating. Music is provided by organist, Maureen Diedrich and vocalist, Dedra Zweig. The service will be broadcast from the church parking lot on 105.3 FM Radio station and live streamed from his obituary page on the funeral home website. Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219. Interment will take place at Parkers Prairie Cemetery.
A public visitation is 5-7 p.m., Friday, January 1, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service. Please honor all Covid 19 health mandates, including social distancing and facial coverings.
James Lyle was born on March 23, 1926, to Wayne and Ruth (Wharam) Coe in Mason City, Iowa. He grew up in Mason City where he attended public school. Following his education, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1945-1947. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa where he farmed in Cero Gordo County, near Mason City for approximately ten years. In the late 1950's, Jim moved to Minneapolis and worked for Hennepin County as a maintenance supervisor. He mainly worked for the county home school located in the Minnetonka area until his retirement in 1987. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Caspers on May 31, 1964, in Albert Lea. To this union, they each brought children and tied their family together. As an adult, Jim was baptized and confirmed at House of Hope Lutheran Church in Crystal. Following retirement, Jim and Dorothy wintered in Alamo, Texas for many years and in 1990, moved to Parkers Prairie. He worked for the city of Parkers Prairie mowing lawns and helped on his daughter's family farm. His wife, Dorothy died in 1999. In 2000, Jim became engaged to Justine Tuel which lasted until her death in 2005. Jim's last trip to his Texas home was for his 90th birthday and on his return home, he spent his final four years living at his daughter, Cheri's home. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, dancing, riding horses and playing cards. He was an avid cribbage player, playing three games nightly. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota
Twins and Vikings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; fiancée, Justine Tuel; son, Larry; two brothers, Keith and Dick; and two sisters, Ruth Anne and Elda.
Jim is survived by his children, Terry (Karen) Coe of Mille Lacs, Marilyn Winton of Plymouth, Tom (Margaret Sullivan) Caspers of Anacortes, Washington, Jane (Mike) Speckel of Buffalo, and Cheri Dodds of Parkers Prairie; brother, Duane Coe of Mason City, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Carol Coe of Princeton; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are his grandsons, Jake Dodds, Will Dodds, Tony Coe, Travis Johnson, Derek Hudyma and John Speckel.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.