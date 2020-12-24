James “Jim” F. Leppert

June 18, 1942-December 22, 2020

James “Jim” F. Leppert, 78, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Reverend Jerry Meyers will be officiating. Interment will take place following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Jim was born in Rockford, IL on June 18, 1942 to Leonard and LuVerne (O'Donnell) Leppert. Jim met his soulmate Sharon in Rockford, IL and was united in marriage on July 5, 1963. At this time, Jim was also united with Sharon's children Dale E. Kliven and Tammy M. (Kliven) Thompson which he grew to love as his own. To his union with Sharon, their daughter Frances L. (Leppert) McCloskey was born.