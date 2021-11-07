James “Jim” Erb

November 5, 2021

CHARLES CITY-James “Jim” Erb, 80, of Charles City, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.

A funeral Mass for Jim Erb will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Roseville at a later date.

Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 and will continue one hour before the funeral Mass at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers or plants the family asks that memorials be given to local organizations in Jim's name.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.