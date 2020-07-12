× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James (Jim) E. Bahnsen

(1930 - 2020)

Mason City - James (Jim) Eugene Bahnsen, 90, passed away at home on July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.

A private Celebration of Life will be held with Jim's family on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Jim was born March 5, 1930, in Dayton, Iowa, to Carl and Vera Bahnsen. He attended school in Rockford and graduated from Rockford High School in 1949. He married Marjorie Weiner on August 8, 1950, and together they raised five children on farms in the Rockford area.

Jim was a lifelong farmer and was selected as Cerro Gordo's Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year in 1958. He also worked at Lehigh Cement, Midland Co-Op, State Brand Creamery, American Crystal Sugar, and was a crop adjuster for RCIS.

His life was filled with service to others. Jim was a long-time usher at St. Joseph's Church, an FSA (ASCS) County Township Committeeperson, a member of the National Association of Farmer Elected Committees and of the Rockford Fire Board, and an Owen Township Trustee.