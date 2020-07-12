James (Jim) E. Bahnsen
(1930 - 2020)
Mason City - James (Jim) Eugene Bahnsen, 90, passed away at home on July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A private Celebration of Life will be held with Jim's family on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Jim was born March 5, 1930, in Dayton, Iowa, to Carl and Vera Bahnsen. He attended school in Rockford and graduated from Rockford High School in 1949. He married Marjorie Weiner on August 8, 1950, and together they raised five children on farms in the Rockford area.
Jim was a lifelong farmer and was selected as Cerro Gordo's Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year in 1958. He also worked at Lehigh Cement, Midland Co-Op, State Brand Creamery, American Crystal Sugar, and was a crop adjuster for RCIS.
His life was filled with service to others. Jim was a long-time usher at St. Joseph's Church, an FSA (ASCS) County Township Committeeperson, a member of the National Association of Farmer Elected Committees and of the Rockford Fire Board, and an Owen Township Trustee.
He never met a stranger and was a favorite of many for his outgoing personality and sense of humor. Jim especially enjoyed his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Card-playing was a favorite, and he taught his grandkids how to play (and finesse the rules!) He liked to travel and spent his free time golfing, fishing, and making metal art. He mastered his iPhone and Facebook and loved getting messages, videos, and pictures from his family and friends.
Those left with loving memories are his wife, Marge; children Thomas (Tammy) Bahnsen of Rockford, IA; Jean (Norm) Krause of Stoddard, WI; Sandy (Rick) Marsh of Mason City; John (Kim) Bahnsen of Charles City; and Chris (Bonnie) Bahnsen of Ankeny; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Richard Bahnsen, Patty Kuhlmeier, Ralph Bahnsen, and Jerome Bahnsen; and two grandchildren, Laurie and Christopher.
In lieu of flowers or customary remembrances, please direct memorials in Jim's name to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
His wife of seventy years penned a special tribute to Jim:
Let us dance one more time
on the path we have traveled
together with our family.
Our trust in the Lord
and love of family
will sustain us forever.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
