James “Jim” David Trimble

September 4, 1951-May 6, 2021

James “Jim” David Trimble, 69, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at UIHC surrounded by his family.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Rock Falls Cemetery in Rock Falls, Iowa. The family will greet friends after 1:30 PM at the cemetery. Due to the pandemic please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network at www.iowadonornetwork.org.

Jim was born September 4, 1951 in Mason City. the son of Morris and Lois (Hildman) Trimble. He grew up on the family farm north of Clear Lake and was a 1970 graduate of Ventura (IA) High School. Jim received an associate degree from North Iowa Area Community College. On February 9, 1974 Jim married Diane Cannon at St. Joseph's Church in Mason City.

Jim had been employed at VetRX in Coralville.

He liked to travel and was an avid reader, especially engaging were books on historical events. Jim loved time spent with his family and grandpuppies.