James “Jim” David Trimble
September 4, 1951-May 6, 2021
James “Jim” David Trimble, 69, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at UIHC surrounded by his family.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Rock Falls Cemetery in Rock Falls, Iowa. The family will greet friends after 1:30 PM at the cemetery. Due to the pandemic please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network at www.iowadonornetwork.org.
Jim was born September 4, 1951 in Mason City. the son of Morris and Lois (Hildman) Trimble. He grew up on the family farm north of Clear Lake and was a 1970 graduate of Ventura (IA) High School. Jim received an associate degree from North Iowa Area Community College. On February 9, 1974 Jim married Diane Cannon at St. Joseph's Church in Mason City.
Jim had been employed at VetRX in Coralville.
He liked to travel and was an avid reader, especially engaging were books on historical events. Jim loved time spent with his family and grandpuppies.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane and their two children, Alicia Trimble (Ian Lyttle) and John Trimble, both of Iowa City; his siblings, Tom (Elvira) Trimble of Champlin, MN, Nancy (Steve) Toepfer of Oacoma, SD, Richard (Theresa) Trimble of Forest City, and Ted Trimble (Lori Hackbarth) of Clear Lake; numerous nieces and nephews; and two granddogs, Binford and Winston.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Earl and Clarice Cannon; his brother-in-law, Michael Cannon, and granddogs, Darwin, Wallace, and Lily.
Online condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.