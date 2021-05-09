 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James “Jim” David Trimble
0 comments

James “Jim” David Trimble

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James “Jim” David Trimble

James “Jim” David Trimble

September 4, 1951-May 6, 2021

James “Jim” David Trimble, 69, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at UIHC surrounded by his family.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Rock Falls Cemetery in Rock Falls, Iowa. The family will greet friends after 1:30 PM at the cemetery. Due to the pandemic please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network at www.iowadonornetwork.org.

Jim was born September 4, 1951 in Mason City. the son of Morris and Lois (Hildman) Trimble. He grew up on the family farm north of Clear Lake and was a 1970 graduate of Ventura (IA) High School. Jim received an associate degree from North Iowa Area Community College. On February 9, 1974 Jim married Diane Cannon at St. Joseph's Church in Mason City.

Jim had been employed at VetRX in Coralville.

He liked to travel and was an avid reader, especially engaging were books on historical events. Jim loved time spent with his family and grandpuppies.

Jim is survived by his wife, Diane and their two children, Alicia Trimble (Ian Lyttle) and John Trimble, both of Iowa City; his siblings, Tom (Elvira) Trimble of Champlin, MN, Nancy (Steve) Toepfer of Oacoma, SD, Richard (Theresa) Trimble of Forest City, and Ted Trimble (Lori Hackbarth) of Clear Lake; numerous nieces and nephews; and two granddogs, Binford and Winston.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Earl and Clarice Cannon; his brother-in-law, Michael Cannon, and granddogs, Darwin, Wallace, and Lily.

Online condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News