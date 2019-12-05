James Jay "Jim" Christensen
November 25, 1949 - December 3, 2019
Mason City - James Jay "Jim" Christensen, 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th Street SE, Mason City. Family will be greeting guests one hour prior to the service at the church. For the funeral the family is requesting that guests wear casual attire.
Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, IA.
A lunch will take place after the burial at the All Vets Center (VFW Post 733) in Mason City, IA, guests are welcome to attend.
A visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim was born on November 25, 1949, the son of Andrew and Ardella Christensen in Mason City, IA. He attended school and graduated from Mason City High School in 1968. After high school, Jim attended and graduated from Hamilton Business College.
Jim loved working on and restoring old cars in his spare time, and especially into retirement. Jim married Wanda Willand on September 14, 1991, in Northwood, IA.
Those left to cherish memories of Jim is his wife of 28 years, Wanda; brother, Dennis (Marcia); sister, Barbara (John), and sister-in-law, Janice; daughter, Jami (Steve); and two grandchildren.
He is survived by Wanda's siblings, Wendy (Mike), Wynnette (Frank), Wayde (Jill), and Wendell (Penny); Wanda's step-mother Bev; a special great-niece, Andie Jo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry, sister, Connie, father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Joyce, and a nephew, Ryan.
The family would like to thank the 6th floor CCU staff for their care and comfort throughout this time.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.