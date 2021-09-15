 Skip to main content
James (Jamey) M. Gast
October 30, 1965-September 2, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-James (Jamey) M. Gast, 55 a lifelong resident of Nora Springs, IA passed away on at his home on September 2, 2021 of natural causes.

He was born October 30, 1965 in Mason City, IA the son of Howard Gast and Shirley (Mike) Marshall, brother of Kevin (Brenda) Gast.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Major Erickson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

