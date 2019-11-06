James J. “Joe” Rooney
May 13, 1929 - November 3, 2019
Dougherty - James J. “Joe” Rooney, 90, of Rockwell and formerly of Dougherty, died Sunday (November 3, 2019) at the Rockwell Community Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday (November 8, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 E. Elm Street, Rockwell, with the Rev. John Gossman as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday evening (November 7, 2019) at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 305 E. Elm Street, Rockwell from 5 pm until 7 pm. A scriptural wake service will be held at 7 pm followed by the Rosary, recited by the Knights of Columbus.
The son of James and Agnes (Kelley) Rooney, James Joseph was born on May 13, 1929 on the family farm. He attended and graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in Dougherty among the class of 1947. Following his schooling Joe entered the United States Army, serving in Korea until his honorable discharge in 1952.
On January 31, 1953 Joe was united in marriage to Lavon Scholl at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell. Together they would be blessed with 62 years of marriage and would raise six children, Denise, Diane, Danella, Joel, John, and Jeff. Together, Joe and Lavon would build their home on the family farm north of Dougherty. Throughout the years Joe was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Dougherty American Legion Post 354, Disabled Veterans of America, and the Knights of Columbus, earning the designation of Fourth Degree. He also served on the Dougherty Elevator Board, Dougherty Fire Department, Rockwell Co Op Telephone Board, Artificial Breeders Board, Dairy Herd Improvement Association Board, Mid American Dairy Board, the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery Board, Farmer's Co Op Gas & Oil Board.
In later years Joe and Lavon enjoyed traveling to Arizona in the winter months with their fifth wheel and always enjoyed ballroom dancing, making lifelong friends. In 2000 they celebrated the induction of the family farm as a Century Farm. Joe instilled in his family the values of hard work, patriotism, honesty, financial responsibility, and faith in God.
Those grateful in sharing in Joe's life are his children, Denise (Randy) Jeffrey, Rockford, Diane (John) Nelson, Thornton, Danella Rooney, Mason City, Joel Rooney, Dougherty, John (Shelley) Rooney, Sheffield, and Jeff (Karla) Rooney, Sheffield; grandchildren, Andrew (Jessi), Anthony (Theresa), and Aaron Jeffrey, Carolyn (Josh) Marth, Teresa (Wade) Bonnema, Mark (Melissa) Nelson, Devin (Emily) Johnson, Olivia (Jordan) Hasenkamp, Taylor Rooney, Justin, Kyle, and Emily Rooney; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Ann Rooney and John (Maxine) Rooney; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Lavon; infant daughter, Carolyn Marie; siblings, Ambrose (Elvira) Rooney, Marjorie (Walter) Grombka, and Mary (Robert) Bottolfson; and in laws, Clifford (Agnes), Walter (Evelyn), and Ralph (Ida Rose) Scholl, and Lucille (Andy) Mathahs.
Joe's family is grateful for the care he received through The Willows, the Rockwell Community Care Center, and MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
