James J. Holahan
July 11, 1925 - May 30, 202
MASON CITY - James J. Holahan, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. A private graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
James Jacob Holahan was born on July 11, 1925 in Madison, South Dakota to parents John and Elsbeth (Kundert) Holahan. He graduated from East High School in Sioux City, Iowa in 1943. Shortly after graduation, Jim enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. He was in the 8th Air Force, 95th Bomb Group. Jim was a gunner and bombardier on a B-17 and was stationed in England. He was honorably discharged in 1945. After returning home, Jim attended the University of Iowa, and he graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Business Degree.
Jim was united into marriage to Janice Bryne in 1947. To this union, three sons were born: Christopher, Michael, and Patrick.
Jim was employed as a district representative for Union Insurance Company out of Lincoln, Nebraska. Later, he became a sales representative for Pecaut Company of Sioux City, Iowa. Jim retired in 1990.
In his free time, Jim loved to garden and thoroughly enjoyed model trains. Jim and Jan were also members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Janice; sons, Christopher J. Holahan of Sarasota, FL., Michael J. (Shana) Holahan of Sarasota, FL., and Patrick B. (Diana) Holahan of Mason City; grandchildren, Bradley (Candy) Holahan of Venice, FL., Jamie (Roxanne) Holahan of Sarasota, FL., Melinda Brazell of San Antonio, TX., Steve Holahan of Sarasota, FL., Angela (Tom) Vaughan of Sarasota, FL., Dr. Christopher (Brooke) Holahan of Cedar Falls, IA., Kelli (Marlin) Duren of Osage, IA., and Katie Holahan of Texas; 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsbeth Holahan; and parents-in-law, Peder and Anna Bryne.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
