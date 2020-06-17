James Edward Houser

Jim was a legal advisor to Belmond Industrial Development Corporation (BIDCO) and a member of the Belmond Chamber of Commerce Board. He also served on the Belmond Community Chest Board including a time as its chairperson and as a trustee of the Luick Trust Foundation, which has distributed funds for countless projects for the betterment of Belmond. Jim was on the Board of Directors of the Belmond Jaycees. He was honored by the Jaycee's as its Outstanding Religious Leader in 1969 and Boss of the Year in 1991.

Jim was a faithful and active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He served several terms on the Parish Council, the Tithing Committee and was a longstanding member of the Knights of Columbus – St. Francis Council #8110, for which he served as Grand Knight at the time of his death. He appreciated the friendship and camaraderie of his fellow Knights.

Jim and Betty Clare were very active, regularly taking their family to the ski slopes of Colorado, summer vacations throughout the continental United States, fishing excursions to Canada with his sons and grandsons and entertaining family and friends while boating at Lake Cornelia. They made sure each vacation had an educational element in addition to having fun. Jim was very proud that his three sons and four grandsons all attained the rank of Eagle Scout.