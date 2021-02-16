James E. “Mickey” Mallen

The family later moved to Shenandoah, Iowa, where Jim began working for an automobile financing company. They later moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, where he began his long career in banking. In 1968, the family moved to Britt, Iowa, where Jim began working as a loan officer at First State Bank, before moving to Kanawha in 1969, where Jim was appointed president of Farmers State Bank.

Jim focused a great deal of his energy in promoting Kanawha, and was active as a member of ABC Club, the Kanawha Development Group and the Physician Search Committee. He understood that industry was integral to Kanawha's growth and sustenance, and sought ways to develop, attract and maintain industry in Kanawha, along with helping to keep railroad access to Kanawha open and available for many years.

Jim's career saw the building of the Kanawha Community Home, Sunset Manor Apartments, and housing developments in Kanawha and Britt. He held various insurance licenses and was a real estate broker.

In earlier years, while raising his family, Jim and Elaine would travel to various banking conventions around the country and the family would enjoy the occasional fishing trip to Minnesota. More recently, he was a frequent attendee at the various sporting events of his grandchildren, traveling near and far in support of their endeavors.