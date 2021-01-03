James B. Shoop

December 17, 1943-December 18, 2020

James B. Shoop of Gold Canyon, Arizona, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, due to cardiovascular issues and pneumonia, one day after his 77th birthday, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona.

James, known to all as Jim, grew up in Clear Lake, Iowa, the son of Cecil and Marie (Christoffersen) Shoop. He spent most of his adult life in Minnesota where he met the love of his life, Linda. They settled in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis and together shared the parenting of 5 children. He enjoyed his work as a Trader for ADM at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange but spent most of his free time on home remodeling projects and wood working. This hobby led to his second career when he left the office to open his own successful home remodeling business.

He was most proud of the beautiful vacation home that he, along with the help of his wife and sons, built on a lake in Northern Minnesota. There they enjoyed many family gatherings, boating and grilling out on the deck.