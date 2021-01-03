James B. Shoop
December 17, 1943-December 18, 2020
James B. Shoop of Gold Canyon, Arizona, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, due to cardiovascular issues and pneumonia, one day after his 77th birthday, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona.
James, known to all as Jim, grew up in Clear Lake, Iowa, the son of Cecil and Marie (Christoffersen) Shoop. He spent most of his adult life in Minnesota where he met the love of his life, Linda. They settled in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis and together shared the parenting of 5 children. He enjoyed his work as a Trader for ADM at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange but spent most of his free time on home remodeling projects and wood working. This hobby led to his second career when he left the office to open his own successful home remodeling business.
He was most proud of the beautiful vacation home that he, along with the help of his wife and sons, built on a lake in Northern Minnesota. There they enjoyed many family gatherings, boating and grilling out on the deck.
Jim spent his last few years enjoying the sunny, warm Arizona weather on his backyard patio with his beloved rescue dog, Bear. He also had a passion for cars and spent his days working on the old classics and proving that you're never too old to do a burnout.
Jim is survived by four children, Brent Shoop, Jackie (Rick) Buchan, Jody (Tracy) Jaques, Doug (Trisha) Jaques; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother John (Karie) Shoop and a sister in law Karen Shoop. Preceded in death by his wife, Linda Shoop; his parents; daughter Melissa Jaques; and brother William Shoop.
In accordance with Jim's wishes he was cremated and will be buried with his late wife, Linda, during a private family service at a later date.
