James Anthony Furleigh
October 18, 1963 - August 28, 2019
MASON CITY - James Anthony Furleigh, 55, of Mason City, passed away quietly at the MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit in Mason City on August 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for family and friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at 410 21st St. SE in Mason City. Memorials may be directed to the Furleigh family at 2 Highland Park Ct., in Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Jim was born on October 18, 1963 in Mason City to John and Jacqueline (Fick) Furleigh. He attended Mason City schools, graduating in 1982.
He married Laura Jones, of Mason City, on April 24, 1993. The couple had one son, Patrick Furleigh.
Jim loved cooking, watching movies with his wife and going on leisurely, scenic drives with his family. He was a huge sports fan. He never missed an opportunity to watch the Minnesota Twins on TV with Patrick, his favorite game day friend. The two also enjoyed many hours watching the Timberwolves, Minnesota Vikings and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
His other love in life was his cats. While he was in the hospital, and later at Hospice, he talked right up to the end about how much he missed his “buddies.”
Jim was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gertrude Fick; his father, John (Jack) Furleigh; his mother Jacqueline (Jackie) Furleigh; and his father-in-law Roland Jones.
He is survived by his wife Laura Furleigh of Mason City; son, Patrick Furleigh and special friend Allison Peterson of Mason City; mother-in-law, LaVonne Jones of Mason City; brother, Phillip Furleigh; half-sister, Janelle Holland; several aunts and uncles; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Mark Loden of Mason City, Dean and Donna Jones of Rockford, Amy and Mike Miller of Floyd and Paul Jones of Mason City; nine nieces, six nephews and four great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
