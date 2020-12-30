James Andrew Polsdofer

February 10, 1916-December 27, 2020

James Andrew Polsdofer, one of Rockwell, Iowa's oldest living residents, left this earthly life to enter his heavenly home on December 27, 2020.

There will be a Committal Service open to the public at 10:00 a.m. in the Rockwell Cemetery on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Due to Covid, there will not be a funeral service at this time and the family plans to hold a Memorial Service in the summer of 2021. Cards or memorials can be sent to Janet Alger, 306 South Shore Dr, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Jim was born to Harvey and Jennie (Hannah) Polsdofer on February 10, 1916 in Swaledale, Iowa. He went to school in Swaledale, where he graduated in 1933. He played the coronet in the school band. He also enjoyed roller skating and ice skating. After graduation he purchased his first, of two Harleys he would own. He really enjoyed riding and going on adventures with friends.

Jim suffered an illness during eighth grade which resulted in his profound hearing loss. He was unable to serve his country due to the hearing loss, but had tremendous respect for those that do serve, and frequently donated to military organizations.