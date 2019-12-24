James Allen Randall

November 24, 1935 - December 17, 2019

Sturtevant, WI - James Allen Randall, 84, received the promise of eternal life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born in Mason City, Iowa on November 24, 1935, son of the late Victor and Marie (Nee: Siessenger) Randall.

Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Mary Louise Quintero, on August 11, 1956, at Holy Family Church in Mason City.

Jim graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Mason City in 1953. Jim attended St. John's University in Collegeville, MN and then the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. He was Director of Purchasing at Crane Manufacturing in Cudahy for several years, a Partner at Muerer Company in West Allis, and then President of the Randall Company in Caledonia until his retirement in 1999.

