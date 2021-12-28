James Allen Nelson

April 21, 1943-December 9, 2021

CRYSTAL LAKE-James Allen Nelson, 78, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Good Samaritan Home in Forest City, Iowa.

Memorial service arrangements for James Nelson are incomplete at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt.

James was born April 21, 1943, in Forest City, Iowa, to James and Myrtle (Olson) Nelson. He was baptized and confirmed at the Crystal Lake Methodist Church. He was a 1961 graduate of Woden-Crystal Lake High School. James attended Waldorf College in Forest City, graduating in 1963. He also attended Mankato State College, graduating in 1970 and later attended classes at Arizona State University.

James lived in Arizona for a few years where he worked as a grocer and attended accounting classes. He later returned to live in his hometown of Crystal Lake to be closer to family. He worked at the family store, Nelson's Grocery, until its closing in 1996. He then worked at Winnebago Industries in Forest City for 23 years until his retirement.

James was very interested in Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, reading the newspaper, early 20th century American history books, watching PBS and listening to NPR. He was an avid walker and could often be seen walking around town. He enjoyed socializing with customers at the family store or over coffee at the local café and convenience store. After the passing of his brother David, he became the guardian of his nephew Erik and they became very close over the years. James was very proud of this and took this role very seriously. He was also very proud of his years of service to Winnebago Industries. He will be missed by his family and friends, especially Erik and his wife Erin and their daughter Violet, whom he adored like a granddaughter

He was preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Nelson in 1987, his sister-in-law Sondra Nelson in 1992, his brother David Nelson in 1996, his father James Nelson Sr. in 1996, his sister Marilyn Bjornsen in 2016 and his great nephew Caleb Christensen in 2016.

James is survived by his nephew Erik (Erin) Nelson of Marion, Iowa, great niece Violet, his three cousins; Robert Bennett of Edina, Minnesota, Edward Bennett if Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Mary Senner of Brooklyn, Minnesota. Two nieces; Diane Bjornsen of Brainerd, Minnesota, and Sonja Dolan of Minneapolis, MN and one nephew, Randy Bjornsen of Hillsboro, WI.

The family of James Nelson would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and The Good Samaritan Home for their care of James in his final days.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839