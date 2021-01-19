James A. Urbatsch

Jim and Dee had three kids, and Jim never missed a school or sporting event and somehow never expressed disappointment. He had the kids driving by kindergarten-age and running equipment by elementary school. Instructions were usually delivered while walking away from a confused kid on a loud tractor. To his kids' glee, he would stomp on an empty roll-on deodorant bottle and shoot the ball through the house like a pinball. He drove all over so the kids could buy "real" beef breeds for their 4-H show cattle. He supplied the feed, with the expectation that the kids pay for college. He had a sharp wit and a healthy repertoire of poems, songs, and limericks. When other families were singing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jim had an alternate version about Adolf the Antelope. He used his dad's saying, "What's bought for Christmas, goes for Christmas." And quite regularly: "Buy low, sell high," "Work smarter, not harder," and, for industrial optimization, "Move it once. No need to handle things multiple times!" While the early family days allowed for only a weekly visit to town and a celebration might warrant splitting a 16-oz bottle of Pepsi, his later years required a daily 11-mile trip to the Osage Hardee's for coffee with the fellas. Jim followed Osage Green Devil sports to the end, especially volleyball and basketball, and he more than once won Hardee's gift certificates during halftime 3-point contests. Up until the pandemic, he and Dee made frequent interstate-trips for the seven grandkids' sporting events, birthdays, and church and school activities, beaming about their accomplishments. He was generous, except for the hiding and hoarding of the gallon bucket of his mom's frosted Christmas cookies. One Christmas blizzard, at an advanced age, he backed the rear-mounted snowblower on his cab-less Case 830 down the long driveway and 2-1/4 miles through 2' of snow to the Nora Springs blacktop to get a kid's family home. Countless times he pulled the kids' cars out of the ditch and tractors from mud bogs, the latter of which all but disappeared due to his unwavering investment in drainage tile.