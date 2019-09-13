Jacqueline “Jacque” Rae Brady
February 23, 1958 - September 6, 2019
Jacqueline “Jacque” Rae Brady, 61, of Clear Lake, Iowa, passed away, Friday, September 6, 2019 in Clear Lake.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Following the graveside service, the family will host refreshments in the basement fellowship hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manly.
Memorial contributions may be directed to One Vision or Patriots For Pets.
Jacque Brady was born February 23, 1958, daughter of Cecil “Emmy” E. and Rose G. (Weingart) Payne. She graduated from North Central High School in Manly, class of 1976. After high school, she worked for E.F. Johnson in Clear Lake. Jacque was blessed with three sons and became a full time care giver for her son, Jacob. She will be remembered for her love of animals.
Jacque is survived by her three sons, Joshua Johnson, Jeremy (Breanna) Johnson and Jacob Johnson; three grandchildren, Harper Johnson, Hallee and Austin Johnson; one brother, Terrence Jenkins and many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Cecil (Karen) Payne; mother, Rose Payne; two brothers, Scott Payne and Michael Payne.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. Colonialchapels.com.
