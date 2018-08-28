Jacqueline “Jackie” Smit
July 18, 1945 - August 25, 2018
THORNTON, IOWA - Jacqueline “Jackie” Smit, 73, of Thornton, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services for Jackie Smit will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
Born on July 18, 1945, in Hampton, Iowa, Jacqueline Lee Van Nest was the daughter of Walter “Bub” and Alma Van Nest. She attended school in Chapin before moving to a farm near Sheffield where she graduated from High School in 1963. On June 16, 1963, she married Alvin Smit at the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. Together, they raised two children – Pamela Jo and Bruce Allen.
Jackie's strong Faith in God guided her to live each day with Him. She was a member of the First Reformed Church in Meservey where she taught Sunday School, directed the youth choir, and sang in the adult choir alongside Alvin.
Jackie was a lifelong home maker and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose love for her family was endless.
She relished her Summers at the lake and Winters in Texas. She also enjoyed cooking, fishing, music, and playing games. But most of all, she enjoyed being with her family. Jackie's grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.
She lived each day to the fullest and was happiest when she was surrounded by friends and family. She never wanted to miss an opportunity to get together, afraid of what fun she might miss out on! Jackie was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her contagious laugh and memorable smile will be missed by all.
Those left to cherish the memory of her life include her husband of 55 years, Alvin of Thornton; daughter, Pam (Bruce) Wonsmos of Thornton; son, Bruce (Melanie) Smit of Thornton; three grandchildren, Erin Wonsmos of West Des Moines; Megan Wonsmos (friend Eric Bohnenkamp) of West Des Moines, and Braydon Smit of Thornton; sisters-in-law, Ann Van Nest, Betty Nedved, Ione Hayungs, Joanne Smit, Lois Jenison, Georgia Smit, JoAnn (Mike) Ritter; several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Van Nest; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ben and Ida Smit; brothers-in-law, Elmer Nedved, Ernie Hayungs, Harlan Smit, Merrill Jenison, and Edward Smit.
Memorials may be directed to the First Reformed Church in Meservey or Iowa Specialty Hospital.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.