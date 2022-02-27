Jacqueline (Jackie) LyClair Schultz

February 24, 1933-February 21, 2022

MASON CITY-Jacqueline (Jackie) LyClair Schultz, 88, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 21, 2022. A private funeral service was held and a celebration of life will be at a later date.

Jackie was born February 24, 1933 in St. Paul, MN to Ruth and Everett Piper. Jackie grew up in St. Paul and moved to Baraboo, WI where she graduated from HS and where she met her soulmate, Robert (Bob) Schultz. They married on November 5, 1951. In this union, they were blessed and burdened with 3 sons and 2 daughters.

Shortly after they were married they moved to Mason City. Jackie was a stay at home mother while raising her children until they were all in school. This is when Jackie started working for NIACC in the cafeteria. Her daily meeting with students and teachers through her 26 years proved to be the perfect setting to fill her love of meeting people and learning about their lives. Her infectious laugh and sense of humor was a mainstay that the students and faculty cherished.

After working all day in the cafeteria and coming home to serve dinner for seven was evident to her love of cooking. Her kitchen was her domain where she loved to entertain anyone who would have a seat at her table, from coffee to cocktails. Entertaining was something she always enjoyed along with music, traveling, crossword puzzles, and playing card games. She was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church.

Remaining at her table are her husband of 70 years, Bob; sons, Rickey, Norfolk, VA, Randy (Laurie), Centerville, IA, and Rory (Jan) Nisswa, MN; daughters, Raelene Evans, Mason City; and Roxy and Mike (Moe) Thompson of Mason City; grandchildren, Heather, Derek, Tayelor and Jake; great grandchildren, Hannah, Hudson, and William; several nieces and nephews; sister, Judy Long; and brother-in-law, Bill (Barb) Schultz.

Awaiting her in heaven are her parents, in-laws, Herbert Long, Ed and Helen Schultz, and George and Eileen Schultz; and her four legged companions.

The family would like to express their sincere thank you to the IOOF Home for the compassion and kindness.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.