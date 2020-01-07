Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Keiper

May 23, 1945 - January 3, 2020

Marble Rock - Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Keiper, 74, of Marble Rock, Iowa, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Home in Greene, Iowa. She was born May 23, 1945 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Evelyn (Olsen) Leckbee. Jackie married Robert “Bob” Keiper on October 26, 1973 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa. She was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and was a mother and homemaker. Jackie made candles and jewelry and was a member of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Keiper, of Marble Rock; her children, John Murray Struckman, Billie (Jason) Rammelsberg of Iowa and Monica (Neil) Trevett of Kentucky; her stepchildren, Rob Keiper of Oklahoma, Kelli Keiper of Ohio and Trenna (Jonathon) Bingham of Georgia; nine grandchildren, including Mark Allen “Mac” Ackley, Jr. of Texas, and four great grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Christina Struckman; a step son, David Keiper, and her brother, Jay Theodore Leckbee.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Keiper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.