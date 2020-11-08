Jacqueline J. Erdmann

After high school, she went to LaJames Beauty College in Mason City, graduating in 1952. She later worked as a beautician at the Beauty Nook in Northwood, becoming owner of the business, being there for 37 years.

She was united in marriage to Howard Erdmann on Aug. 24, 1952, and they raised their two children, Pamela and Craig, in Northwood. Jacie enjoyed many activities throughout her life, including school sporting events and concerts. She and Howard were a fixture on the bench at NK basketball games for many decades. She enjoyed bowling league, her Sorosis Study club, and the annual Kensett variety show. She served in many capacities in the church, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, Bible School teacher, financial secretary, member of the United Methodist Women, and life-long member of the choir. She enjoyed embroidery, cooking, coffee with friends and her flower garden, and did her best to follow the school activities of her children and grandchildren.

The past three years she has traveled to Mason City for kidney dialysis at Fresenius Care and has been a resident of the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood for the past two years, both places where she made new friends.