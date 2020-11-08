Jacqueline J. Erdmann
April 30, 1933-November 3, 2020
NORTHWOOD-Jacqueline "Jacie" J. Erdmann, 87, of Northwood passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home with her family at her side.
A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood with Rev. Cory Allard of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bolan officiating.
Visitation and public viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA.
The family suggests memorials be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church in Bolan or to the Lutheran Retirement Home.
Jacqueline “Jacie” Jean Carlson Erdmann was born to Arthur “Art” Carlson and Viola “Bobbie” (Kenison) Carlson on April 30, 1933, in Barton Township at the home built in 1891 on the Byron Kenison farm, her great-grandfather and one of the first settlers in that area. She was baptized at an early age at the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Bolan, where she remained a member throughout her life.
She attended grade school at Barton No. 2 Country School, and was a 1951 graduate of Kensett High School, participating in choral music, school plays and basketball.
After high school, she went to LaJames Beauty College in Mason City, graduating in 1952. She later worked as a beautician at the Beauty Nook in Northwood, becoming owner of the business, being there for 37 years.
She was united in marriage to Howard Erdmann on Aug. 24, 1952, and they raised their two children, Pamela and Craig, in Northwood. Jacie enjoyed many activities throughout her life, including school sporting events and concerts. She and Howard were a fixture on the bench at NK basketball games for many decades. She enjoyed bowling league, her Sorosis Study club, and the annual Kensett variety show. She served in many capacities in the church, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, Bible School teacher, financial secretary, member of the United Methodist Women, and life-long member of the choir. She enjoyed embroidery, cooking, coffee with friends and her flower garden, and did her best to follow the school activities of her children and grandchildren.
The past three years she has traveled to Mason City for kidney dialysis at Fresenius Care and has been a resident of the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood for the past two years, both places where she made new friends.
She is survived by her two children, Pam (Don) Anderson of Northwood, and Craig (Joanie) Erdmann of Manassas, Virginia; six grandchildren, Audra (Amit) Varma, Matt Anderson, Grace Erdmann, Elizabeth (James) Burnett, Hope Erdmann and Curtis Erdmann; three great-grandsons, Alex and Charlie Burnett, and Ishaan Varma; two brothers-in-law, Phil Erdmann and Roger (June) Erdmann; nephews Kevin (Lisa) Carlson, John (Sandy) Kraft, Loran (Paula) Erdmann, and Arlen (Deb) Erdmann and nieces Kari (Carlson) (Kirk) Stoa and Janet (Erdmann) (Roger) Ryerson; uncle Donny (Darlene) Kenison; along with many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard; her parents, Art and Bobbie Carlson; her brother, Daryl Carlson, her niece, Kim (Carlson) Kraft; her grandparents, Axel and Mia Carlson, and Roy and Althea Kenison; Howard's parents, Erwin and Irene Erdmann, sister-in-law, Ruth Erdmann; and uncles and aunts, Everett Carlson, Arne Carlson, Walt Carlson, Hazel Trainer, Pearl Mahrenholz, Dorothy Perkins, Harold Kenison, Dorothy Kenison, Margie Baskett and Marvyl Carr.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
