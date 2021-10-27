Jacqueline Estella “Jackie” Keough Reich

April 25, 1954-October 24, 2021

MASON CITY-Jacqueline Estella “Jackie” Keough Reich, 67, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

A Funeral Service will be at 10:30am, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Jackie was born on April 25, 1954, in Mason City, IA, the daughter of James and Marvel (Arhart) Keough. She lived a majority of her life in Mason City, IA. On July 8, 1974, Jackie married the love of her life, Keith Reich in Sioux Falls, SD, from this union three children were born. For 30 years Jackie worked at Hoover Elementary as Kitchen Manager and a Bus Aide.

In her free time she enjoyed camping at Best Point Resort in Waterville, MN. She also often watched and attended NASCAR races, her favorite racers were Carl Edwards and Kasey Kahne. Jackie loved the Minnesota Twins, and had even attended six games just this year. Jackie was her childrens and grandchildrens number one fan, she attended almost every game even the ones out of town. Her passions were cooking, baking, camping, floating on the lake, traveling with family and crocheting. Jackie deeply loved her family, friends and pets. Something she did not like was her son-law, David's driving.

Those left to cherish memories of Jackie are her husband of 47 years, Keith Reich; children, William Reich, Charles Reich, Bobbijo (David) Duncan; neighbor-daughter, Rachel Ackerman; grandchildren, Brandon Reich, Billijo Reich, Joey Duncan, Lainna Duncan, Mia Reich; Step-grandchild, Tayla Baker; siblings, Patricia Blau, Terry (Nancy) Keough, and Joseph Keough; sister-in-law, Tina Keough; Keith's sisters, Marilyn Bakkum, Judy Reich, and Jane Ritzert; furry friends, Lacy and Paisley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews

Jackie is preceded in death by both her parents, Keith's parents, Harvey and Lois Reich; her brother, Mike Keough; brothers-in-law, Daniel Blau, Leland Ritzert, Melvin Reich and David Bakkum; nephews, Travis Keough and Alex Ritzert; close friend; Ruth Hart.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com